Short Interest in Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU) Increases By 65.9%

Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, an increase of 65.9% from the October 14th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Crucible Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,872. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.74. Crucible Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Crucible Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,377,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Crucible Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,660,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Tuttle Tactical Management raised its stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 100,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. 60.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crucible Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

