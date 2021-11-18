Short Interest in Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) Grows By 94.2%

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a growth of 94.2% from the October 14th total of 1,210,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQOS. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Diginex by 1,027.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diginex by 111.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diginex during the second quarter worth about $73,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Diginex in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Diginex in the second quarter worth about $82,000. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $18.41 price objective on Diginex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ:EQOS opened at $5.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.54. Diginex has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $22.95.

About Diginex

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.

