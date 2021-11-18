Short Interest in Dixons Carphone plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Grows By 72.1%

Dixons Carphone plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 72.1% from the October 14th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.6 days.

Shares of DSITF opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82. Dixons Carphone has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $2.15.

Get Dixons Carphone alerts:

Dixons Carphone Company Profile

Currys Plc is an electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Nordics; and Greece. The Unite Kingdom and Ireland geographical segment comprises of operations in the UK and Ireland, the Dixons Travel business, and the non-honeybee business to business operations.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Dixons Carphone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dixons Carphone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.