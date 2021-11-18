Short Interest in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Rises By 93.5%

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 93.5% from the October 14th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

In other Eagle Capital Growth Fund news, CFO David C. Sims acquired 3,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.59 per share, for a total transaction of $34,092.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock opened at $10.07 on Thursday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Eagle Capital Growth Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.55.

About Eagle Capital Growth Fund

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a diversified closed-end investment company. Its objective is long-term growth utilizing the concept of total return for selecting investments. The company was founded on July 16, 1989 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

