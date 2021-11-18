Short Interest in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) Grows By 91.1%

Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a growth of 91.1% from the October 14th total of 19,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Edify Acquisition during the third quarter worth $100,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Edify Acquisition during the third quarter worth $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Edify Acquisition during the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Edify Acquisition during the second quarter worth $182,000. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EAC opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74. Edify Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

