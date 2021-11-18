Short Interest in Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Increases By 57.4%

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 244,100 shares, an increase of 57.4% from the October 14th total of 155,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 813.7 days.

Shares of EPWDF remained flat at $$13.37 during trading hours on Thursday. Electric Power Development has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average is $14.89.

About Electric Power Development

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. supplies hydroelectric and thermal power. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power, Electric Power-related Business, Overseas, and Others. The Electric Power segment deals with electric power and wind power plant businesses. The Electric Power-related Business segment offers design, installation, maintenance, and repair of electrical power equipment, as well as operation of welfare facilities, provision of computer services, and manufacture of biomass fuel.

