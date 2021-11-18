Short Interest in Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Grows By 64.1%

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 118,800 shares, a growth of 64.1% from the October 14th total of 72,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Euroseas by 212.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,815,000 after purchasing an additional 238,809 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Euroseas by 122.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Euroseas by 157.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 36,612 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Euroseas by 21.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 49,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 30.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,474 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 9,696 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Euroseas alerts:

Shares of Euroseas stock traded up $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $26.87. 1,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,214. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Euroseas has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The company has a market cap of $188.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.56.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.35). Euroseas had a return on equity of 54.04% and a net margin of 30.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Euroseas will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESEA. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Euroseas in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Euroseas from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.