Short Interest in Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Decreases By 37.9%

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,370,000 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the October 14th total of 18,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAMI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmmi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmmi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $475,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmmi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmmi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmmi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

FAMI traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.29. The company had a trading volume of 741,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,366,768. Farmmi has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average is $0.39.

Farmmi, Inc supplies agricultural products. It focuses on processing and selling edible fungi, mainly Shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms. The company was founded by Ye Fang Zhang and Zheng Yu Wan in 2003 and is headquartered in Lishui, China.

