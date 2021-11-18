Short Interest in Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Declines By 37.7%

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the October 14th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrovial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.24.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

Shares of FRRVY stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,458. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.94. Ferrovial has a one year low of $23.67 and a one year high of $32.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.