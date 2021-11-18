Short Interest in Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Grows By 94.1%

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, a growth of 94.1% from the October 14th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Fujitsu stock opened at $36.00 on Thursday. Fujitsu has a twelve month low of $25.28 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.73.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Fujitsu had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 13.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fujitsu will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.

