Short Interest in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Increases By 70.3%

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, an increase of 70.3% from the October 14th total of 1,110,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

GOGL traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $7.97. 61,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,047. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.60. Golden Ocean Group has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $12.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOGL shares. TheStreet raised Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOGL. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 377.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. 36.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

