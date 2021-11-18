Short Interest in Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Decreases By 35.7%

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the October 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HKMPF opened at $32.00 on Thursday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $37.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.09.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hikma Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.