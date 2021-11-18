Short Interest in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Grows By 71.6%

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 71.6% from the October 14th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 197,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,847,000 after buying an additional 34,864 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,146,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of PDP opened at $99.64 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $78.43 and a twelve month high of $101.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.28.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.