Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Declines By 35.1%

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the October 14th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:VKQ opened at $13.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average of $13.62. Invesco Municipal Trust has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $14.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0524 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

