Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Declines By 35.1%

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the October 14th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:VKQ opened at $13.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average of $13.62. Invesco Municipal Trust has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $14.15.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0524 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.
Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
