Short Interest in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Expands By 89.1%

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, an increase of 89.1% from the October 14th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 969,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of USIG stock opened at $59.78 on Thursday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $58.33 and a 12 month high of $62.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.38.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.
Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.