Short Interest in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Expands By 89.1%

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, an increase of 89.1% from the October 14th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 969,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of USIG stock opened at $59.78 on Thursday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $58.33 and a 12 month high of $62.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,090,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,053,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

