Short Interest in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Grows By 88.0%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 260,700 shares, an increase of 88.0% from the October 14th total of 138,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 451,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $75.00 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $59.06 and a 52 week high of $75.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.433 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 106.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 139,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 52.3% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter.

