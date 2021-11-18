Short Interest in Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Increases By 70.0%

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the October 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JMPLY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from 3,600.00 to 2,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $994.65.

Johnson Matthey stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of $59.31 and a one year high of $95.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.10 and a 200 day moving average of $82.11.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

