Short Interest in KLDiscovery Inc. (OTCMKTS:KLDI) Grows By 91.7%

KLDiscovery Inc. (OTCMKTS:KLDI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 91.7% from the October 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised KLDiscovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

OTCMKTS KLDI opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. KLDiscovery has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.41.

KLDiscovery Inc provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, an end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool.

