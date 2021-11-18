Short Interest in Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Grows By 60.5%

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 60.5% from the October 14th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mercari from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get Mercari alerts:

OTCMKTS MCARY traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,863. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.37. Mercari has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $31.17.

Mercari, Inc develops, operates and designs Mercari, a smart phone shopping application. It provides a hassle-free and secure way to buy and sell new and used items such as electronics, jewelry, women’s clothes, game consoles, pre-owned and hand-made items, shoes and more straight from mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Mercari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.