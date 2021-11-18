Short Interest in Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) Rises By 57.8%

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, a growth of 57.8% from the October 14th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NOAC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.80. 3,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,547. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77. Natural Order Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $11.80.

Get Natural Order Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natural Order Acquisition by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,080,000 after purchasing an additional 129,884 shares in the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its position in Natural Order Acquisition by 11.6% in the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,121,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 116,888 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its position in Natural Order Acquisition by 58.4% in the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after purchasing an additional 376,040 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Natural Order Acquisition by 201.5% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 843,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 563,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P raised its position in Natural Order Acquisition by 2.4% in the third quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 774,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 18,208 shares during the last quarter. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies to developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Order Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Order Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.