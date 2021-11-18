Short Interest in Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Declines By 39.0%

Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the October 14th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:NWITY traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $4.41. The stock had a trading volume of 55,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,551. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12. Network International has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $6.56.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NWITY shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Network International in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Network International in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

