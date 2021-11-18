Short Interest in Nickel Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF) Grows By 94.5%

Nickel Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 148,800 shares, a growth of 94.5% from the October 14th total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 99.2 days.

Shares of NICMF opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77. Nickel Mines has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $2.00.

About Nickel Mines

Nickel Mines Limited produces and sells nickel pig iron used in the production of stainless steel. It holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mineralindo Nickel Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. It also holds 80% interest in Ranger Nickel project.

