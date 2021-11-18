Short Interest in Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Rises By 73.5%

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 73.5% from the October 14th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Nortech Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nortech Systems by 21.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nortech Systems by 10.3% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nortech Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nortech Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSYS opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.54. Nortech Systems has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems, Inc operates as an electronic manufacturing services company. The firm offers a full range of value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing services and support including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management and post-market services.

