Short Interest in Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Declines By 35.2%

Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 174,900 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the October 14th total of 269,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 697,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Novonix stock opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13. Novonix has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $7.38.

Novonix Company Profile

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. The company operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

