Short Interest in Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) Drops By 36.8%

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 97,400 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the October 14th total of 154,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Opthea from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Opthea stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.12. The stock had a trading volume of 615 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,954. Opthea has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $16.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,433,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,060 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.27% of Opthea worth $11,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 13.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Opthea

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

