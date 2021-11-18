Short Interest in Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) Drops By 36.8%

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 97,400 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the October 14th total of 154,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Opthea from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Opthea stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.12. The stock had a trading volume of 615 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,954. Opthea has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $16.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.68.
About Opthea
Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.
