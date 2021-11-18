Short Interest in Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Declines By 38.3%

Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the October 14th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 47.5 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pan African Resources in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PAFRF remained flat at $$0.25 during midday trading on Thursday. Pan African Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23.

Pan African Resources Plc engages in the exploration, mining and production of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Barberton Mines, Evander Mines, Corporate Office & Other, and Funding Company. The Barberton Mines segment sells gold to financial institutions located in Barberton, South Africa.

