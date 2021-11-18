Short Interest in PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Decreases By 40.5%

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 98,100 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the October 14th total of 165,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PXGYF traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.80. 10,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,925. PAX Global Technology has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16.

Get PAX Global Technology alerts:

PAX Global Technology Company Profile

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development and sale of electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products worldwide. Its E-payment terminal products include smart and traditional E-payment terminals, smart electronic cash register solutions, mobile E-payment terminals, and QR code E-payment terminals, as well as other accessories.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for PAX Global Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAX Global Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.