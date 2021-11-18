Short Interest in Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) Grows By 62.8%

Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 62.8% from the October 14th total of 11,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE PICC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 475 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,732. Pivotal Investment Co. III has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PICC. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pivotal Investment Co. III in the second quarter valued at $544,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Pivotal Investment Co. III by 89.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 67,883 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III during the third quarter worth about $2,201,000. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III by 198.7% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 298,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 198,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III by 1,012.3% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 109,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 99,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

Pivotal Investment Corporation III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

