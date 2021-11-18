Short Interest in Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Decreases By 40.7%

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the October 14th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Polymetal International in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polymetal International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

OTCMKTS:AUCOY opened at $20.39 on Thursday. Polymetal International has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $25.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

