Short Interest in SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Expands By 65.4%

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 101,400 shares, an increase of 65.4% from the October 14th total of 61,300 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 393,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:LEDS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.13. 879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 0.95. SemiLEDs has a 52-week low of $2.97 and a 52-week high of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.37.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the 3rd quarter valued at $632,000. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

