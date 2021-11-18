Short Interest in Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Decreases By 66.1%

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 75,800 shares, a decrease of 66.1% from the October 14th total of 223,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 47.4 days.
Shares of SHPMF remained flat at $$1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $2.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.99.
Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.