Short Interest in Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Grows By 66.7%

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the October 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMSMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sims from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Citigroup upgraded Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

OTCMKTS SMSMY traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $10.30. 203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sims has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.3073 per share. This is a positive change from Sims’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th.

About Sims

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

