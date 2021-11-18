Short Interest in Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Decreases By 40.0%

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the October 14th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SUIC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 9,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,545. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $2.65. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $20.00.

About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. engages in the development of business. It aims to focus on the technology and block chain related businesses. The company was founded on August 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Flushing, NY.

