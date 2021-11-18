Short Interest in Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Declines By 38.9%

Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,513,300 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the October 14th total of 2,475,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of SWDHF stock remained flat at $$0.70 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.31. Skyworth Group has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.70.

About Skyworth Group

Skyworth Group Limited, an investment holding company, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells consumer electronic products in People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, the United States, Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Multimedia Business, Smart Systems Technology Business, and Smart Appliances Business segments.

