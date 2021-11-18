Short Interest in Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT) Expands By 74.2%

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 74.2% from the October 14th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWNT. Omni Partners US LLC lifted its holdings in Tailwind Two Acquisition by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 350,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tailwind Two Acquisition by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 243,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tailwind Two Acquisition during the third quarter worth $687,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tailwind Two Acquisition by 9.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tailwind Two Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $102,000. 45.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWNT stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.78. Tailwind Two Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

