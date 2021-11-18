Short Interest in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Expands By 66.7%

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 805,100 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the October 14th total of 483,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

NYSE:TPVG traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.02. The stock had a trading volume of 7,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,318. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $589.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.82. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $19.13.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 79.42% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.06%.

Several brokerages have commented on TPVG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 319.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. 23.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.