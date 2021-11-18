Short Interest in Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Drops By 44.4%

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the October 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS UMGP opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17. Universal Media Group has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $3.67.
About Universal Media Group
