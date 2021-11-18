Short Interest in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Rises By 70.3%

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 59,620,000 shares, an increase of 70.3% from the October 14th total of 35,000,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NYSE VALE traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,194,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,608,469. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Vale has a one year low of $11.59 and a one year high of $23.17. The company has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average is $18.78.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a return on equity of 69.55% and a net margin of 31.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vale will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.684 per share. This represents a yield of 16.36%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 86.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 421.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 2,287.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VALE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

