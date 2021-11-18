Short Interest in Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Rises By 69.1%

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, an increase of 69.1% from the October 14th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 598,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRNOF. BTIG Research began coverage on Verano in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Verano from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Verano in a report on Friday, October 1st.

OTCMKTS VRNOF opened at $12.37 on Thursday. Verano has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.55.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

