Short Interest in ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) Declines By 42.9%

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 276,000 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the October 14th total of 483,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,760.0 days.

ZZHGF stock opened at $4.60 on Thursday. ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58.

Get ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance alerts:

About ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance

ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance Co Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products, covering accident insurance, bond insurance, health insurance, liability insurance, credit insurance, cargo insurance, and household property insurance. The company operates through the following segments: Insurance, Technology and Others.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.