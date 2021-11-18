Short Interest in ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) Declines By 42.9%

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 276,000 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the October 14th total of 483,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,760.0 days.
ZZHGF stock opened at $4.60 on Thursday. ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58.
About ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance
Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?
Receive News & Ratings for ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.