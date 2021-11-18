Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,203 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $5,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBSW. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,369,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,818,000 after purchasing an additional 771,289 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,068,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,886,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,568,000 after purchasing an additional 529,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,930,000. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

SBSW stock opened at $14.28 on Thursday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $20.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.73.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.8075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. This is a positive change from Sibanye Stillwater’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69.

SBSW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Sibanye Stillwater Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.