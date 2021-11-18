SIBCoin Market Cap Reaches $537,058.35 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 18th. During the last week, SIBCoin has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $537,058.35 and $5,790.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0275 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,046.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,007.00 or 0.07149412 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $202.26 or 0.00360877 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $553.36 or 0.00987321 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00086001 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $225.53 or 0.00402398 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007409 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.81 or 0.00261942 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,535,176 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

