Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SMMNY stock traded up $2.03 on Thursday, reaching $36.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,590. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.89. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $36.13.

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

