Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SXYAY. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.19.

Shares of Sika stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $38.69. 33,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,833. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.80. Sika has a 1-year low of $24.68 and a 1-year high of $38.81.

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

