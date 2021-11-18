Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Silverback Therapeutics from $42.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Silverback Therapeutics stock opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.52. Silverback Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $63.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.50 million and a PE ratio of -2.61.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65). On average, research analysts anticipate that Silverback Therapeutics will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 71.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $375,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 7,745.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 62.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

