Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIAF) Short Interest Up 66.7% in October

Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIAF) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the October 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIAF traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,261. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07. Sino Agro Food has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.24.

Sino Agro Food Company Profile

Sino Agro Food, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the agriculture and aquaculture business. It operates through the following segments: Fishery Development; Hylocereus Undatus Plantation; Organic Fertilizer and Bread Grass; Cattle Farm Development; and Corporate and Others. Its products include fish, eels, prawns, beef, and mutton.

