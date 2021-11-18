SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Holdings Boosted by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 297.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,021 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.08% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $5,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SITE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth about $341,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 13.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $247.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 1.20. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.82 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.81.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $936.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Greg Weller sold 2,763 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $552,655.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.94, for a total transaction of $3,514,717.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,872 shares of company stock worth $9,607,337. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SITE. Truist lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

