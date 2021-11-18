SKALE Network (SKL) Price Hits $0.32 on Major Exchanges

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. One SKALE Network coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000546 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $765.77 million and $40.56 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SKALE Network has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00047261 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.36 or 0.00219344 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

About SKALE Network

SKALE Network is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 2,377,675,822 coins. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network . The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

SKALE Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SKALE Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

