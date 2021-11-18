Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Trading Down 5.4%

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE)’s share price was down 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.60 and last traded at C$2.62. Approximately 258,371 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 416,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.77.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$431.26 million and a P/E ratio of -9.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.62.

In related news, Director Greg Beard bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$324,211.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,256,541.19.

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

