Skkynet Cloud Systems (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.95

Shares of Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.95 and traded as low as $0.45. Skkynet Cloud Systems shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.95.

About Skkynet Cloud Systems (OTCMKTS:SKKY)

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc develops software related systems and software maintenance services. The company was founded on August 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Skkynet Cloud Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skkynet Cloud Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.